David Skarica of www.addictedtoprofits.net interviews the CEO of Emgold Mining, who explains the companies business model and how it has developed a portfolio of assets it is looking to develop. Skarica owns shares of Emgold Mining.

Emgold Mining is also Mike Swanon’s top stock pick for September. You can see the post he made on the stock by clicking here.

Disclosure: Mike Swanson owns shares of Emgold Mining. Because it is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million he has put himself on a trading blackout on the stock and will not buy or sell a share of it for at least 30-days from the date of this post. Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Emgold Mining. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $12,000 to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising online campaigns for 30 days beginning September 1, 2020. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.