The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed below their 50-day moving averages last week and had follow through selling this Monday. A lot of people are giving explanations linked to the news or worries over politics to explain them, but when today’s action is put into context with the action this month – and in the past few months – it makes logical sense.

When you understand the reason the market has traded weak recently, then you can make a trading plan to respond to it that makes sense for you and navigate this market with confidence.

