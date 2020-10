2019 was the most bullish Sean Boyd, president and CEO of Agnico Eagle Mines, said he has ever been on gold and nothing that has happened in 2020 has changed that sentiment.

At the start of the year, Boyd was calling for gold to push past $2,000. In an interview with Kitco News, on the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum, he said that he expects gold prices to continue to push higher through the rest of the year.