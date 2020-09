Steaming companies were the lifeblood of the mining sector as an important source of capital and although investment dollars are starting to flow again this sector will still play an important role for years to come according to one streaming executive.

In an interview with Kitco News, on the sidelines of the virtual Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit, Ryan McIntyre, president of Maverix Metals said that streamers will play an important role as companies look to develop mines.