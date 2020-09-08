Gold pushing to all-time highs above $2,000 has been a significant boon for the mining sector; however, companies still have to focus on growth and delivering value to shareholders, according to the CEO of the world’s biggest mining company.

In an interview with Kitco News, on the sideline of the Mines and Money Online Connect global virtual mining conference, Tom Palmer, CEO of Newmont Corp., said that even with all the difficulties in the first half of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he expects his company to see solid performance in 2020.