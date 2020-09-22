Grant Williams and William Fleckenstein launched The End Game Podcast a few months ago. In this episode they interviewed the great journalist and author Ed Chancellor.

“Ed’s remarkable book, Devil Take The Hindmost, chronicles three centuries of bubbles and manias and, in this wonderful conversation, he shares his thoughts on how and why they end, the historical parallels previous bubbles share with today and the likely problems the world faces at it moves through The End Game.”

“Entertaining, insightful and packed with historical relevance, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.”

To listen to this MP3 file click here.