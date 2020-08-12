So far this year the price of gold and silver have gone up more than the stock market. The past few weeks have seen an absolute surge in the price of silver and mining stocks. We have had several small cap mining stocks go up even more on news as the sector has caught on fire, but today the price of silver and gold got hit really hard in the biggest drop by points since March.

Is this the end of the metals bull run or a buy point? I talked about this question with trader David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net.

-Mike



