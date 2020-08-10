In early morning stock market action today the Nasdaq is in the red at the moment while the Russell 2000 is in the green. There is a bit of money sector rotation going on in the broad market, but in the world of small cap stocks it is shares of Galaxy Next Generation Inc. (OTCMKTS: GAXY) that are drawing big attention as they are up over 85% on over 573 million shares of trading volume as we head into noon. According to octmarkets.com it is one of the top traded stocks on the US OTC today. Take a look at the chart at this big price move.

GAXY is a small cap stock with a market cap of roughly $13 million US dollars. The company itself produces interactive education products and announced news today in a press release that it is “has sold over $250,000 in Cov-Shield products in the past month, since just launching the product in late-June. The expanded customer base for Cov-Shield has come from multiple new states including Louisiana, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Illinois and Florida.” It also revealed that it has booked $600,000 in orders for an “interactive panel line of products” in this past week. The news and price action has gotten the attention of several people on twitter.

KILLER FIRST GREEN DAY💰$GAXY traded awesome volume Friday & is a former runner.



EXACTLY what @timothysykes & I discuss on Day 14 of the 30 Day Bootcamp.



Sign up here: https://t.co/r8tuEcjMWH



Locked in $5,870 over the weekend and totally underestimated the move 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qCgtjr3xE5 — Matthew Monaco (@mono_trader) August 10, 2020

@timothysykes 35.41% gain on $GAXY my first OTC overnight hold. Sold early wish I held a few shares. But I can’t complain. Took tiny size because I wasn’t familiar with overnights but it paid decent pic.twitter.com/E6usrXZpdC — Cesar Jr (@CesarGCJr) August 10, 2020

$GAXY!

hey i want to invest in the stock because i really see more and more from it…tho it doesnt show for me on etrading…the symbol doesnt show and i missed on friday cuz of it at .05 — SirVanq (@imamabood25) August 10, 2020

