Shares Of Galaxy Next Generation Inc. (OTCMKTS: GAXY) Rally Hard On News

In early morning stock market action today the Nasdaq is in the red at the moment while the Russell 2000 is in the green. There is a bit of money sector rotation going on in the broad market, but in the world of small cap stocks it is shares of Galaxy Next Generation Inc. (OTCMKTS: GAXY) that are drawing big attention as they are up over 85% on over 573 million shares of trading volume as we head into noon. According to octmarkets.com it is one of the top traded stocks on the US OTC today. Take a look at the chart at this big price move.

GAXY is a small cap stock with a market cap of roughly $13 million US dollars. The company itself produces interactive education products and announced news today in a press release that it is “has sold over $250,000 in Cov-Shield products in the past month, since just launching the product in late-June. The expanded customer base for Cov-Shield has come from multiple new states including Louisiana, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Illinois and Florida.” It also revealed that it has booked $600,000 in orders for an “interactive panel line of products” in this past week. The news and price action has gotten the attention of several people on twitter.

