Bill joins QTR to talk inflation, gold, Powell’s Jackson Hole speech and why the market may keep going higher.

Bill is a professional money manager with over 30 years of experience. He has written daily commentary on market action since 1996 and FleckensteinCapital.com launched in 2003.

His website is: https://www.fleckensteincapital.com/

The QTR Podcast is a completely, 100% listener supported podcast that is always going to be free. YouTube does not let me monetize my videos on the site and the podcast is full time work which will never have ads in the middle of it. If you enjoy the content, please support the QTR Podcast in any or all of the following ways:

A small recurring donation via:

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/QTRResearch