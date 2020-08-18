ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

What’s Happening to the Postal Service?

On Friday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reassigned or displaced 23 executives, which analysts say centralized power around DeJoy. He claimed that his recent sweeping changes to the Postal Service aren’t at the president’s behest. (The Washington Post, The Guardian)

Financial disclosures revealed that DeJoy still holds a multimillion-dollar stake in a USPS contractor; experts said the stake is likely a conflict of interest and were shocked that agency ethics officers approved it. (CNN)

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling on the Postal Service to reverse operational changes that have slowed down mail delivery. (Associated Press)

The president of the Iowa Postal Workers Union said mail sorting equipment is being removed from post offices, further slowing down delivery. (NPR)

A former top USPS official warned that changes at the postal service could disenfranchise voters in the fall. (The Guardian)

Maryland Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, on local delays: “I have heard from constituents in the Second District who have not gotten their mail — including vital medications and paychecks — for weeks and sometimes not at all.” (Baltimore Sun)

There’s been some confusion over whether the USPS plans to charge more for election mail; the agency claims it’s merely recommending states use first-class mail. (The New York Times)

The Trump Administration’s Attacks on Voting

On Wednesday, Trump said he would not approve emergency USPS funding, and stated: “They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in voting. So therefore, they can’t do it, I guess. Are they going to do it even if they don’t have the money?” (The Washington Post)

On Thursday, Trump made further remarks on USPS: “Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots … But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.” (Fox Business)

Trump’s aides are allegedly considering executive actions to curb mail voting, even though some Republicans are worried the president’s anti-mail voting rhetoric could harm the GOP in the upcoming election. (Politico)

Trump encouraged North Carolina voters to vote absentee, even as he continues to assail mail voting. (CNN)

Donald Trump Jr. made contradictory statements about mail voting in Maine, and Maine’s secretary of state pushed back. (WMTW)

Trump’s criticisms of absentee voting may be having an effect: an NBC News/Survey Monkey poll found that a majority of Republicans don’t think the election will be fair. (Newsweek)

In a TV appearance Thursday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said: “So much of the Democratic asks are really liberal left wishlists we don’t want to have — voting rights, and aid to aliens, and so forth. That’s not our game.” (CNBC)

Cybersecurity News

Ransomware remains a serious threat to voting operations, experts say. (AP)

In July, the Department of Homeland Security held its annual election tabletop exercise with state and local officials; the event gamed out potential cyberattacks, civil unrest, and disinformation, among other things. (State Scoop)

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published an infrastructure risk assessment on mail voting and on how cybersecurity could affect vote by mail. (MeriTalk)

At this month’s Black Hat hacker conference, voting tech company Election Systems & Software announced new policies that will allow cybersecurity researchers to test the company’s technology. Also at the conference, the director of CISA touted the government’s progress on cybersecurity since 2016, saying it was “like night and day.” (The Wall Street Journal, CyberScoop, NextGov)

Ohio published guidelines for security experts to identify flaws in the state’s election websites, the first state to do so. (CyberScoop)

A nonprofit government watchdog alleges there was a coverup of a Florida elections supervisor using tens of thousands of dollars meant for election security on personal shopping sprees. (Tallahassee Democrat)

The Center for Election Innovation released a new report on the security of voter registration databases, and found six states still don’t use multifactor authentication to restrict access to those databases. (Election Innovation)

Vote by Mail News

Voting in a Pandemic

Puerto Rico partially suspended voting during the primary last week due to a lack of ballots at polling places. Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court ordered voting to resume on Sunday. (AP, NBC News)

Connecticut held its primary this week in the wake of a tropical storm, and some polling places lacked electricity and Wi-Fi the night before the election. (WTNH)

Elections this week in Georgia, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Minnesota and Vermont saw low in-person turnout with relatively few problems and many mail ballots. (The Washington Post)

Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties aim to set up satellite election offices to provide early voting. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

New Jersey’s July primary provided lessons in holding an election during a pandemic, both for mail voting and in-person voting. (Courier-Post)

States without expanded vote by mail may not be prepared to handle voters who get COVID-19 right before the election. (NPR)

Maryland’s governor approved an elections board plan to instate a voting center model for the November election. (Baltimore Sun)

The Brennan Center and the Infectious Diseases Society of America published guidelines to vote and hold elections safely during the pandemic. (Brennan Center)

Election Funding

Funding for the general election and USPS are on hold after coronavirus relief package talks collapsed. (Politico)

Florida election supervisors are still waiting for CARES Act funding; the money is supposed to arrive this week. (WFLA, Tallahassee Democrat)

Pennsylvania could spend $1 million on envelopes and postage for mail ballots this fall. (York Daily Record)

After a problematic primary, the New York state board of election says it needs $50 million to make the general election work. (Gothamist)

Voting rights expert and law professor Justin Levitt on election funding: “My usual election-cycle comment is that we’re trying to find enough duct tape to cover the holes in the bucket. This time, we’re trying to make the bucket out of duct tape.” (Rolling Stone)

Enfranchisement Efforts

Since 2016, 11 states and D.C. have enfranchised currently and formerly incarcerated Americans. (The Washington Post)

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition announced it raised $2 million to pay off Florida ex-felons’ fines. But finding out how much debt is owed is often a byzantine or almost impossible process. Just this week, Florida’s Department of State published guidance on ex-felon voting eligibility. (Fox 35, The Guardian, Danny Rivero)

Snapchat is developing tools to help users register to vote and get the information needed to vote by mail or in person. (Axios)

The NFL announced a get out the vote campaign and a partnership with voting advocacy groups. (NFL)

Extended Stay America launched a voter registration drive at its hotels. (CN Traveler)

Researchers at the University of Texas Austin released a report on how journalists, advocates and election administrators can talk about election problems without discouraging people from voting. (University of Texas)

A study found that voter registration increased in June, likely because of the Black Lives Matter protests across the country. (NBC News, The Guardian)

The Latest Lawsuits

Election Law News