Chris talks with Cory from the Korelin Economics Report about the US markets’ recent break to all-time highs. Chris explores the volume, breadth, and money flows to determine where the markets could go from here. The markets seem to have fallen into a new norm where 1+% market movements are expected. Volumes and volatility are low right now, which favors higher prices, so when the markets turn we expect a violent turn.

