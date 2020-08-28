On Tuesday I was on The Ochelli Effect with Carmine Savastano and Chuck Ochelli. “After some Technical issues, Carmine and Mike joined Chuck to try and take an honest look at the founding father’s concept and the strange adoption of the iconic figures that lack substance,” writes Ochelli, “isn’t it strange that monuments today and the concept of the standing military are nor what it appears any of the alleged founders had in mind?”

After our segment in the second Pearse Redmond and Chuck talked about the two political conventions.

You can listen to this MP3 file by clicking here.

-Mike