In this podcast I spoke with Carmine Savastano the author of the Book The Human Time Bomb about an article he wrote titled The Corporate Morality Mask. “Several corporations have been moralizing to customers and using corporate power to censor information and influence politics in the name of better practices for quite some time. These corporations have altered their business practices to use social issues for influencing potential customers, limiting worker behavior and thought, and shaping legal policies in a psychological attempt to make customers believe a corporation has moral ethics or is worthy of emulation,” writes Carmine.

You can access Carmine’s article The Corporate Morality Mask on his blog here:

https://www.tpaak.com/tpaak-blog/2020/7/8/the-corporate-morality-mask

You can grab his book Human Time Bomb by going here:

-Mike