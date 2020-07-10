The price of gold has exploded this year with gold now trading around $1800 and close to the all-time highs it set on the technical analysis charts back eight years ago. Mining stocks and gold have both outperforming the stock market this year, but people are worried about the risks of a correction with gold trading near $1800.

How risky is this situation for new gold buying now?

I asked Jordon-Roy Bryne of www.thedailygold.com this question and more in this interview.

I also make note of the fact that several popular triple ETF’s have blown up and are being delisted now. These leveraged ETF’s keep malfunctioning.

