Historical controversies are now abound in our moment in which so many are getting involved in cultural wars while the US economy is expected by the Federal Reserve to have contracted by over 30% in the first six months of this year.

In this podcast spoke with Carmine Savastano about the NY Times 1619 Project on slavery and an article he wrote about it titled A Brief History of American Slavery.

You can find Carmine's article A Brief History of American Slavery

https://www.tpaak.com/tpaak-blog/2020/6/24/a-brief-history-of-north-american-slavery

Carmine is also the author of the 2020 book Human Time Bomb

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1734139315

