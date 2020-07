On Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect. “Mike Swanson talked about the coming economic tidal wave that will sweep away the old flows of crash and ebb in the wake of COVID19 and other factors. JP Sottile follows up in the second hour with a break-down of how and where the divide and conquers strategy of the controllers has gone right and wrong?,” writes Chuck Ochelli.

To listen to this MP3 file click here.