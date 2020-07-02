Mark Magarian returns to the show to discuss the markets and the fundamentals for gold. Mark was bullish on the gold market before the crisis began since they were expecting some action by the Fed. However, the pace of the Fed’s efforts has been vast and rapid. He would be absolutely shocked if we don’t see $2000 for gold soon.

Silver offers more leverage as it is cheap relative to gold. Silver will probably outperform once inflation kicks in or when a mania phase develops. Mark’s focus is on value investing and finding companies that meet his criteria. He discusses the current supply picture for uranium and why we may be nearing the end of the post-Fukushima supply overhang. Investors should consider the potential of uranium and keep it on their watch list. Lastly, he gives us his thoughts on the oil sector and why there is still value present.