The silver price has room to move higher through the rest of the year but the precious metal is also due for a bit of a correction after prices pushed to their highest level since 2013, according to one market analyst. Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities said that there are strong fundamental factors behind silver’s massive rally; however, he added that a correction at this point would be healthy.
