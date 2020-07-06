Scott Horton talks to Hans Kristensen about the state of the world’s nuclear weapons arsenals in this segment of The Scott Horton Show. “Immediately after the Cold War, says Kristensen, the U.S. and Russia drastically reduced their nuclear stockpiles, making the world significantly safer. Since then, however, this trend toward disarmament has begun to slow and even to reverse. At the same time, more countries have developed their own nuclear weapons programs,” writes Horton. Scott thinks this has more to do with the financial incentives of the military-industrial complex than it does with the possibility for real global hostilities—but that doesn’t make the situation any less dangerous.

