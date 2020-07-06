Gold prices have achieved an important milestone, testing critical resistance at $1,800 an ounce, and one Australian firm is expecting that prices will continue to push higher.

In an interview with Kitco News, on the sidelines of the Mines and Money Online Connect virtual mining conference, Andrew Ballingal, founder and chief investment officer of Ballingal Investment Advisors said that he expects that gold prices will push above $2,000 an ounce this year as risks in the marketplace remain underestimated.