Charlie Bathgate is a Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Sanglucci.com and Wallstjesus.com, an online educational resource and community platform for amateur and professional traders. In his role, he oversees all day-to-day operations, product development, and company strategy. He currently acts as a consultant to both for-profit and non-profit organizations in the mental health and psychedelic space.
