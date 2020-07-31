Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS: AAGFF) basically started 2019 out as a shell company. It then engaged in a series of silver property acquisitions to end the year as one of the only pure silver explorations stocks to trade. It trades on the TSXV under the symbol AAG. You can see the journey the stock has taken on this chart.

This week Aftermath Silver (TSXV: AAG) announced a purchase agreement of the giant Berenguela Silver – Copper Project in Chile that amounts to 98 Moz measured and indicated silver with an 28 Moz inferred and 624 Mlb of measured and indicated copper. This purchase will more than double the amount of silver ounces that Aftermath Silver has in the ground to make it one of the largest silver exploration companies in the world.

Ralph Rushton, President and CEO of the Company, commented “The Berenguela acquisition perfectly matches our corporate strategy of acquiring de-risked assets with immediate value creation for our shareholders. When the Berenguela acquisition is complete, Aftermath Silver will have assembled one of the largest portfolios of silver development assets. Combined with the organic growth we hope to achieve at Challacollo, we believe it positions Aftermath as one of the preeminent silver development companies.”

Here is the company’s complete press release with the details.

The company was also mentioned in this article this week on Marketwatch.com: Top Silver Miners Optimistic For Remaining 2020 While Producing High Grade Silver

I first got into this stock last year in June and still own it. It crashed with the markets in March and then came back faster than I ever expected it would. The higher silver prices no doubt helped, but this week’s news makes it so that this stock now has the potential to become a mid-tier development/exploration play in the coming years.

Yes it will have its ups and downs as all small cap stocks do, but this news and the fact that the stock already is trading on average over 400,000 shares of volume a day in both the US and in Canada set it up to become a leader in the world of junior mining stocks on this bull cycle.

Disclosure: Mike Swanson owns shares of Aftermath Silver. Because it is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million he has put himself in a trading blackout on the stock and will not buy or sell a share of it for at least 30-days from the date of this post.