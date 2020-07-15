Gold prices have pushed to their highest levels since 2011 but sentiment isn’t going to change and its still the investment that should be at the top of everyone’s list, according to Paul Robinson, managing director at CRU.

In an interview with Kitco News, Robinson said that the factors that have driven gold prices to its current levels — unprecedented monetary policy, global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions — have not disappears and these will continue to support prices for the rest of the year. “There is more uncertainty now as to where the global economy goes over the next 12 months,” he said. “And there’s actually an even stronger reason to have gold as a hedge and your portfolio.”