This is an interesting time in the stock market as many people who have gotten into trading for the first time this year have been piling into some odd stocks to make them skyrocket. Bankrupt HTZ is one such stock and this week NKLA is flying. Meanwhile gold has appeared to stabilize to provide a good entry point for those of us who buying mines stock too along with gold as an investment.

I talk about these topics with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net.

-Mike