This morning shares of penny stock TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCMKTS: TPTW) are rallying over 40% so far today on massive volume. The stock has done over 71 million shares of trading volume and only has a trading float of 734 million shares. It is one of the most actively traded stocks today on the US OTC market, although it has been rising now for a week as you can see from this chart.

The stock only has a market cap of 7 million US dollars. The company is made up of a growing group of companies that focus on hardware development and content generation for domestic and international syndication on our proprietary network. It announced in April that it had “launched a new Medical Technology and Supply Division TPT MedTech LLC which will focus on Medical Software as a Service (SaaS) products and PPE supply products. Offering 4G/5G Telecommunications services, delivering Medical Media Content and Teleconferencing services over our proprietary Social Media and Mobile TV platform to the Medical industry is a nature migration for TPT Global Tech “Internet of Things” product roll out strategy.” That brought some interest in the stock, but then this weekend the company put out this tweet:

Updates will be announced very soon as we make headway on new partnerships and developments we look forward to updating our shareholders . $tptw — TPT GLOBAL TECH (@TechTpt) May 29, 2020

That drove small cap traders into the stock in wonder of what could be happening next and more tweets from others.

I don't know what the news will be or if there will be any news. This seems like a very speculative situation.

-Mike