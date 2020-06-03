“As many major Cities in America get torched Regular Joe and Chuck discuss what did and did not start the fire. Chuck vents a bit and talks about some of the real issues generally ignored in current media coverage.JP Sottile dropped in on the show outside of his regularly scheduled slot to put the current political games in perspective. This was a short segment but much needed as we all wrap our heads around the latest non-sense from Trump and digest the real anger being voiced in the streets, ” writes Chuck Ochelli.