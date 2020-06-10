Tom welcomes a new guest Patrick Karim who is a proprietary capital manager and chart trader. He discusses how investors should remove or reduce emotion in trading and think about the long-term. Patrick is relatively new to the gold sector, and he describes the methodology he uses when looking at a new asset class.

You want to look for synergy between stocks, which will indicate when things are breaking out. Patrick likes Stan Weinstein’s book on stage analysis and discusses how it gives you a trading plan and the ability to be on the right side of a trend. He explains how you can get a lot of information from a chart. He sees a multi-year trend where silver will make new highs year after year. The trend for silver is heading upwards.