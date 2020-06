Erin Swenlin/Co-Founder DecisionPoint.com, discusses the current “message” of the VIX, the technical picture of GDX, XLU, as well as, DecisionPoint’s new technical indicators regarding the “Market Bias” and what they saying about the equity markets going forward. She also discusses the technical picture of Newmont Mining (NEM) which is DecisionPoint’s “Diamond of the Week with www.marketviews.tv.