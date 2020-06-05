“Mike and Chuck have a bit of trouble getting connected. Without question, there was only one thing to discuss in the news. There is little justice in the land, yet peace is more wide-spread than the MSM would like to sell. Is everyone enjoying the slow mission creep into Martial law? Could Agent Orange Asshat POTUS execute actions that resemble his threats? How will the virus, selection process, collapsing economy all come together to allegedly make what was America great again? Pearse Redmond returned to let us know what’s up in NYC. Plus we got to hear that his stones are still with him,” writes Chuck Ochelli of www.ochelli.com.