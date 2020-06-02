The gold market has plenty of room to run higher but investors should not expect to see record highs by the end of the year, according to John LaForge, head of real asset strategy at Wells Fargo.

With gold prices holding critical support above $1,700 an ounce and already seeing double digit gains for the year, LaForge said that gold is having a pretty good year. He added that gold will continue to do well as central banks pursue never-ending quantitative easing measures and low interest rate policies.