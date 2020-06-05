Danny Sjursen discussed America’s absurd Afghan War strategy for the last nearly two decades on The Scott Horton Show. “Sjursen served in Afghanistan during the Obama surge, seeing firsthand the utter futility of America’s attempt to conquer and rule a country that for centuries has been the graveyard of empires. Scott and Sjursen are hopeful that President Trump will follow through on some of his rhetoric and instincts and actually try to end this war, though they realize how difficult it will be even for a president who seems ready to leave, given all the entrenched interests that would like to stay forever,” writes Scott Horton.

