“Danielle and I talk the Fed, the coronavirus/Covid-19 crisis, the effect on the economy, common sense, the political landscape heading into 2020 and learning to enjoy hugging each other once again,” writes Chris Irons of QTR Podcast.

Danielle DiMartino Booth is CEO & Chief Strategist for Quill Intelligence LLC. DiMartino Booth founded Quill Intelligence in 2018. She is the author of FED UP: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America (Portfolio, Feb 2017), a full-time columnist for Bloomberg View, a business speaker, and a commentator frequently featured on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox News, Fox Business News, BNN Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance and other major media outlets.

Prior to Quill, DiMartino Booth spent nine years at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas where she served as Advisor to President Richard W. Fisher throughout the financial crisis until his retirement in March 2015. Her work at the Fed focused on financial stability and the efficacy of unconventional monetary policy.