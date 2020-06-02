The price of gold has been rising and so has the price of silver. Gold got to $1740 yesterday and silver to $19. Big cap mining stocks have been outperforming the S&P 500 for a year and a half to confirm this gold investing move.

Small cap mining stocks though tend to go up even more. Inca One Gold is my top stock pick for this month. I own it and did a post about it you can find here:

http://wallstreetwindow.com/2020/06/my-top-stock-pick-for-june-is-inca-one-gold-corp-otcmkts-incaf-mike-swanson-06-01-2020/



In this video I play a clip of an interview David Skarica of addictedtoprofits did with the CEO of Inca One Gold.

You can find his original interview here:

-Mike

Disclosure: Mike Swanson owns shares of Inca One Gold. Because it is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million he has put himself in a trading blackout on the stock and will not buy or sell a share of it for at least 30-days from the date of this post.