Yesterday the DOW fell over 1500 points following Wednesday’s FOMC announcement and economic outlook from Jerome Powell that predicts more of a bounce than a massive economic recovery for next year. Gold dipped too. How should those interested in gold investing and watching the price of silver take this?



I talk about that question and more – including mining stocks – with Jordan Roy-Byrne of www.thedailygold.com.

We both think gold is in a nice pause in a much larger uptrend.

That makes this the time to pick out your stocks. My top stock pick for this month is still shining.

-Mike