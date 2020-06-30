The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet is at risk of devaluation, and should the underlying assets fail, gold will respond by “rising to a price that balances the Fed’s balance sheet,” said Dan Oliver, founder of Myrmikan Capital.

“The Fed, as you know, has been on a massive purchasing spree because of the virus situation, and so therefore the equilibrium price of gold is going up commensurately, and so the numbers now to balance that balance sheet are enormously high,” he said. “My [forecast for gold prices] has changed. I’m at $10,000 now.”