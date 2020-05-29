Many times in the past few weeks I have pointed out to you the action in Newmont mining, because it’s a great stock that has been beating the market for over a year and a half now and pays a nice dividend.

I own it, because it’s a great way to get into the gold trend. Finally the stock has pulled back in the past week to give us an entry point. And yesterday it reversed by bouncing off of its 50-day moving average.

Everyone is talking about this week’s move in the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average, but NEM has been above that level for well over a year now and is bouncing now off of its 50-day moving average.

Forget about Bitcoin and crypto as investments as they do not represent ownership in a company, but are simply virtual speculations. NEM is real.

Stocks are real and finally NEM has dipped to bring an entry point. Now my top stock pick for both April and May has not even dipped like this. It just keeps going up and I got a new pick coming next week for you. So get ready.

-Mike