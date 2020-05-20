This morning I go over several key stock charts. The technical analysis Bollinger Bands squeeze on the S&P 500 is still in play. I talked about this in a video update two weeks ago when this started. This means that volatility in the market is actually shrinking as it drifts in a range despite the big daily opening moves. People are paying too much attention to the daily stock market news and gyrations and not enough to the underlying trends.

At the same time stock traders on Robinhood have dove into some of the worst stocks and sectors in the market as they continue to ignore what is happening with gold, silver, and the mining stocks that are now beating the stock market averages. In my views this is where the best buying opportunities are now at.

