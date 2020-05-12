In this podcast I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net about the dichotomy between the stock market rally and the closed economy. Is this return to normal rally too optimistic about the future?

The stock market itself is seeing focused buying in a few technology stocks while many stocks are now starting to lag and fade on the technical analysis charts, such as airline stocks. Both Dave and I feel that the best thing to do from a stock market trading perspective in this market is to focus on individual stocks to buy instead of simply the averages like the DOW and S&P 500. Look there are things that are going to benefit from what is happening and things that will not.

