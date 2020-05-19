This morning the action in the Dow Jones Industrial average is sluggish following yesterday’s big rally on vaccine hopes while many silver mining stocks are continuing to rally as the move up in silver accelerates. Meanwhile shares of Kronos Technology (OTCMKTS: KNOS) are up over 130% on trading volume of over 36 million shares on news that it has signed an agreement Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington to star in infomercials for the company. Look at the stock price action on the chart.

I actually first made note of this stock way back on January 27th in a post, when the stock first moved from up to 0.006 cents from nothing. You can’t even see that price rise on the chart, because of the move that began to happen in March. The stock has gone up so much that it now has a market cap of over seven million dollars – a huge advance from when it was worth less than a million in January. The company has succeed in bringing attention to its main product of air filters to use as a miracle device in the coronavirus crisis. The company has issued twelve press release since February.

Today’s most recent one though is driving a lot of interest into the stock. Many people that watch Shark Tank like Kevin Harrington and follow his moves. Kronos’s announcement says:

“An innovator in infomercial marketing and one of the original Sharks on the hit TV show Shark Tank, and pioneer of the As Seen On TV empire-Harrington has enabled countless entrepreneurs and business leaders to turn their ideas into reality. Throughout his corporate ventures, he has launched more than 500 products, driving over $5 billion in sales. In addition to being the Pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, Kevin co-founded as board member the Entrepreneur’s Organization. Kevin Harrington has pushed past all of the questions and excuses -to repeatedly enjoy 100X successes. His legendary work behind-the-scenes of business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making of dozens of millionaires.”

Stock traders on Twitter are taking notice:

$KNOS Thanks to these masters @timothysykes @tbohen teachings I nailed this trade. I'd continue but my schedule is in the way. In @ .026 x 23000. Out @ .038 for $274.85 for a 46% gain.

Thank you guys! — Coward Trader (@MalvarezJj) May 19, 2020

bought 20k $KNOS at .024 and another 20k at .0301 sold half at .036 and rest at .0409 for around $500 .. very stress free trade @timothysykes — Sean Riddell (@Chesskid90) May 19, 2020

$KNOS PR: WORLD RENOWNED INVENTOR OF THE INFOMERCIAL AND ORIGINAL SHARK TANK INVESTOR KEVIN HARRINGTON TEAMS UP WITH KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES https://t.co/JhUFN4nabc — trading.jeff (@trading_jeff) May 19, 2020

$KNOS BLOWING UP ON HUGE NEWS WITH KEVIN HARRINGTON FROM SHARK TANK 🚀😍 pic.twitter.com/SqgAKhM67p — Logitechb (@Logitechb1) May 19, 2020

The right small cap stocks are on fire. The action in Kronos tells us that, but silver is really positioned for more than just a fad on filters to put in your house. Gold and silver are going up because of the the growing government spending deficits and the silver/gold ratio is turning up. And this is making my top stock pick of the month go up.

-Mike