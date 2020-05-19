The S&P 500 is up big this morning as traders were encouraged by a 60 Minutes Interview on Sunday in which Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged to do anything it takes to keep the economy and financial markets afloat and news of a positive early stage result of a potential coronavirus vaccine. The excitement has brought action on to the US OTC market where shares of Environmental Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS: TOMZ) are up over 19% on massive trading volume. Look at the chart.

TOMI Environment Solutions is one of many companies that has come out with products to profit from the coronavirus crisis. The company sells a series of special “Steramist” products, which are sprays using a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). The products have caught on as the company reported blow-out earnings this morning for a 2 cents net income per share compared to what were once losses per share.

TOMI Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane explained in a press release, “In the beginning of 2020 the world saw a surge globally for disinfectants and an enhanced level of clean to help prevent and mitigate the spread of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, which has put TOMI and its SteraMist® line of products front and center in the fight against this global pandemic. During this pandemic our customer base has grown significantly. We remain committed to keeping up with the increased demand and ensuring that those fighting against the SARS CoV-2 virus are well-equipped with our technology and solution. We continue innovating for a safer world by fighting coronavirus and other known and emerging pathogens.”

The stock price action on the technical analysis chart and news has many traders on Twitter excited today.

@yatesinvesting did some DD on $TOMZ. 10-Q out 5/14 – made more in Q1 than in all of 2019. After reviewing financials and Mgmt discussion, feeling like this is being slept on. Also looks like no plans for dilution. ER 4:30pm OB Monday at 5/18. Look at price beginning of March 👀 — Anthony Mascia (@MasciaAnthony) May 17, 2020

$TOMZ Explosive growth incoming, this is just the beginning https://t.co/J8Fb9W01ha — Tapping Screws (@poonified) May 18, 2020

When it comes to the markets we are seeing gold and silver mining stocks accelerate this month to the upside. This is bringing nice moves to the best small cap stocks in that space. A huge stock trading indicator is giving a massive buy signal for even big cap mining stock ETF’s as I explain in this video update.

-Mike