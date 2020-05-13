Collin welcomes Jordan Roy-Byrne back to the program. Jordan is a regular contributor to Palisade Radio and is the editor and publisher of TheDailyGold.com.

Jordan expects a significant move higher in the GDX.J as soon as it breaks out of its seven-year base. He says, “These miners have a massive amount of room to move higher, and that’s what happens when something is at hundred-year lows, it’s going to trend higher for years.” Mining stocks are still very cheap compared to gold, silver, and the rest of the stock market. Silver right now is likely even cheaper than the gold stocks. For several reasons, Jordan is not particularly concerned about miners correcting if there is another sharp decline in the broader markets.