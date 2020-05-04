I was on The Scott Horton Show talking about the financial markets and the “reopening” coming. Sadly it won’t prevent the US from completely a sharp recessionary cycle. “Even though an huge increase in the money supply would normally lead to price inflation, Swanson says that the simultaneous deflationary pressures from all the shutdown of the economy could offset any inflation, at least until things reopen and we’re on our way out of the recession. This also means that wages might not rise and progress toward economic recovery could be slow. Just about the only thing investors can do, he explains, is to buy gold and silver, since traditional diversification strategies aren’t reliable right now,” writes Horton.

To listen to this MP3 file click here.