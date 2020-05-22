In this podcast I talked with David Skarica about what is happening in gold, silver, and small cap mining stocks where we both see opportunities for big gains. However, the “FANG” stocks such as Amazon and Facebook have done so well on this rally since March that they have drawn all of the public attention away from what is happening in precious metals and mining stocks.

Dave referenced a tweet showing the huge weighting impact FANG is now having on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq:

https://twitter.com/Schuldensuehner/status/1263203837160173572/photo/1

To find Dave’s recent post on his blog about private placements he is buying go here: