Collin welcomes back David Skarica a regular guest and friend of the show to discuss the overall markets. David feels that the markets are plateauing at this level and will roll-over later this summer when people realize that the return to normal is anything but normal.

David makes comparisons with today’s charts to Japan in the 90s. There are signs that the markets are very top-heavy, and top analysts are voicing concerns of another leg down. People’s spending habits are going to change, and that will change the shape of the recovery.

The situation is shaping up to be quite ideal for mining juniors as input costs like oil decline while wages freeze and the underlying commodity prices rise. This deflationary bust is almost perfect for this sector.

Collin thinks that “Generalist investors in huge numbers could start moving to gold… I wake up every morning, thinking that this is the most unbelievable situation for gold investors.”

