Danny Sjursen joins the Scott Horton Show and talks about America’s long history of intervention in Somalia, beginning after World War II, continuing during the Cold War, and persisting today through the War on Terror. “Too often, he says, the mainstream narrative around U.S. interventions starts right before the current terrorist attack, regime change, or civilian uprising, and most people miss decades of crucial history. In the case of Somalia, America and its allies in the UN supported various regimes through the 80s and 90s, ultimately helping to create two devastating famines in the 2000s that led to hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths,” writes Horton.

