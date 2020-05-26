Interview with Erin Swenlin, Co-Founder DecisionPoint.com Erin Swenlin, discusses the DecisionPoint technical indicators for the SPY, which suggest that the SPY will have a tough time getting over current resistance levels. In addition, she discusses the chart of Gold Miners (GDX) which suggests that a pullback could be a buying opportunity, as well as, the chart of Bausch Health Cos. – a possible “Diamond in the Rough.”