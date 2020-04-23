I was interviewed by Jim Goddard for www.howestreet.com and gave my updated views on gold, bonds, and junior miners. The low interest rates and spending programs are not going to stimulate the economy and make it grow. They are there to keep it from dying and to keep people alive so they can buy food and pay rent.

Gold is up again this morning. Gold again is showing us that it is stronger than the stock market and mining stocks are the best place to be. This is now the market reality that so many sit out and ignore. My top April stock pick though Aftermath Silver is in position.

-Mike