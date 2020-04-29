The gold market is on the cusp of a new phase in its bull market as central banks and governments around the world try to fight off a global depression, this according to Ronald-Peter Stoeferle, managing partner of Incrementum AG and author of the “In Gold We Trust Report”. Stoeferle said that gold prices have room to go higher; he noted that investors remain under-allocated in gold as inflationary risks continue to grow.
