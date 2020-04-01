Daymond John grew his clothing line FUBU with forty dollars, a few sewing machines in his mother’s basement and turned it into a $6 billion dollar fashion industry giant. He’s also one of the original Shark Tank stars and has invested millions in making entrepreneur dreams come true.

Now he is out with his latest book Power Shift: Transform any Situation and Close any Deal and Achieve any Outcome. With small businesses desperate for a lifeline right now amidst the financial and health crisis, Daymond gets candid with some practical advice.