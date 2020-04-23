Nasser Arrabyee was on the Scott Horton Show to bring the latest on the war in Yemen, where he says that a supposed recent Saudi ceasefire has actually meant very little on the ground. “Arrabyee thinks the announcement was nothing more than a public relations stunt. Despite the looming threat of coronavirus, as well as another outbreak of cholera with the rainy season around the corner, both of which threaten to make what is already the world’s worst humanitarian crisis even more of a disaster, the western media seem to be completely uninterested in covering what’s going on there. President Trump, too, is unwilling to do what’s right by ending America’s support for Saudi Arabia,” writes Scott Horton.

